Knoxville Police Department recruits and officers complete the Murph Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced on social media Memorial Day that recruits of class 2021-A and several officers completed the Murph Challenge in memory of fallen soldiers.

According to the workout’s official website, The Murph Challenge is a fundraiser for the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. It is done not only to fund the scholarship but to honor Lt. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who sacrificed his life in service.

The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, and 300 squats followed by a second one-mile run, all done in a 20 lb. vest or body armor, the website says.

“The Murph Challenge is done in memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” KPD’s post said.

