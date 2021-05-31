Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

June baseball returns to Knoxville.



We will see you next weekend!



[ Tickets available at https://t.co/9V13GxJl7C after Monday's selection show ] pic.twitter.com/remTtKMyNt — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 31, 2021

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

Tennessee is hosting for the sixth time.

The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 31. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

