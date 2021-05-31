Kroger Co. recalls ‘Chicken Street Taco Kit’ sold in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kroger Chicken Street Taco Kit has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the bulk kits include a Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg. Eggs, however, are not listed as an ingredient on the product label.

The Chicken Street Taco Kits were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids. The recalled products have the UPC 41573-71252 and only apply to products bought before May 25, 2021.

Kroger announced all impacted products were removed from deli cases on May 22, 2021 and relaunched with correct labels on May 27, 2021.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

At this time, there have been no reports of illness related to the recall.

