Memorial Day warms back up, stronger storms return late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The outdoor ceremonies on this Memorial start off chilly, but warm nicely. Warmer air is moving in and over the next few days, then the next front moves in with scattered rain and storms Thursday. We have a First Alert in place because some stronger storms are possible, and some downpours and storms impact commuters.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This afternoon warms nicely though, with a beautiful mostly sunny day and a high around 80 degrees. We have a light breeze out of the Southwest at 5 mph, but luckily humidity is still low. Pollen counts are high today, mainly due to grasses.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog and a low around 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is a nice looking day, just a few more clouds moving around. With slightly higher humidity, this gives us a chance at an isolated shower or storm. These are more likely to develop along our elevation changes, but still staying isolated overall. We’ll warm to around 83 degrees.

Wednesday stays in the low 80s, with increasing clouds. We’re looking at a mostly cloudy day, still isolated rain chances.

By late Wednesday, our next opportunity for rain and storms returns to our area.

A WVLT First Alert is in effect Thursday. I think we’ll have scattered rain Thursday morning, and then a line of rain and storms moves in during the afternoon to evening commute. There is some extra storm fuel that could help some stronger storms develop.

Monitoring Thursday's storms

8-day forecast

