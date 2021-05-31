More sunshine Tuesday with storms moving back in later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll warm back up this week after a chilly weekend. Showers and storms increase as well as a First Alert is in effect for Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see Monday’s mostly sunny skies turn to partly cloudy later tonight. We could see some patchy fog with a low around 55 degrees.

Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer at around 83 degrees. We will also add in a few more clouds. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out with slightly higher humidity. The best chance for those showers will develop along our elevation changes. Showers will be isolated, so Tuesday looks like a nice day overall.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will start to increase Wednesday. Honestly, it could be a little bit gloomy at times with those mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are also likely Wednesday with a few storms possible Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A WVLT First Alert is in effect Thursday. I think we’ll have scattered rain Thursday morning, and then a line of rain and storms moves in during the afternoon to evening commute. There is some extra storm fuel that could help some stronger storms develop. We’ll also add a little more rain to the bucket to help out your gardens.

Heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will impact the commute Thursday. (WVLT)

Scattered storms are possible Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Isolated showers and storms continue into the weekend with highs getting slightly warmer. We could be back in the mid-80s by Sunday.

Scattered strong storms return to the forecast late week. (WVLT)

