Vols to face Wright State in NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Tennessee baseball team will face Wright State in the NCAA Baseball Championship Regionals.
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(UT Athletics)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee baseball team will face Wright State in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals.

Tennessee was selected as the number three overall seed. The announcement was made Monday afternoon on the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special.

The Vols will face Wright State in the Knoxville Regional. The matchup is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday and will air on ESPN 3.

Knoxville was chosen as one of the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship for the first time since 2005.

