Warming back up this week, stronger storms possible later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny skies and comfortable temperatures continue for the rest of your Memorial Day. We do have a First Alert in place as stronger storms are possible later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will warm up this afternoon after a chilly weekend with a high of around 80 degrees. Those mostly sunny skies stick around too so we are looking at a pretty comfortable afternoon. Pollen counts are high today mainly due to grasses and you’ll still need to wear that sunscreen if you plan to be outside this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog and a low around 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday we will be near 83 degrees with just a few more clouds. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out with slightly higher humidity. The best chance for those showers will develop along our elevation changes. Showers will be isolated, so Tuesday looks like a nice day overall.

Those isolated showers continue Wednesday with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s once again. Some storms are possible later Wednesday.

A WVLT First Alert is in effect Thursday. I think we’ll have scattered rain Thursday morning, and then a line of rain and storms moves in during the afternoon to evening commute. There is some extra storm fuel that could help some stronger storms develop. We’ll also add a little more rain to the bucket to help out your gardens.

Monitoring Thursday's storms (WVLT)

8-day forecast (WVLT)

