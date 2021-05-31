Advertisement

Writers Block: A story you can relate to

Clinton native writes book to help inspire others
By Casey Wheeless
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenaka Bounds started writing when she was a young girl.

“I was 11 years old and I loved to write, I had this big huge explosive imagination and I was always a words person,” Bounds said . “My English teacher pulled me aside one day and asked me how I learned to write how I did. She said I wrote in a way that wasn’t typical of an 11-year-old girl. So I told her it was just something I loved to do.”

Now, the Clinton native is mixing her writing and life experience to help others overcome life’s struggles with her book “The Colors of Her Life.”

“One of the best words to describe this story is growth, personal growth. It’s a very powerful and inspirational story. The lead, she’s a female and she goes through a series of different trials in things we all experience in this thing called life,” Bounds said. “Maybe not all exact, but similar. Something we can all relate to and she’s going to take you on a journey and tell you certain things and how she rose to the occasion and persevered when life just knocked her down completely.”

You can find her book on Amazon. You can also connect with Lenaka on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Watch more of our interview with Bounds below:

