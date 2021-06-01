Appeals Court to hear Tennessee abortion law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to uphold a 2020 decision that banned a Tennessee abortion law.

The law requires women to receive counseling at the clinic followed by a 48-hour waiting period before having the procedure.

The law was originally struck down by a federal district court in Oct. 2020, with the judge stating that requiring women to wait 48 hours was unconstitutional.

The law was allowed to take effect again in April 2021, when the courts granted Tennessee’s motion to stay, pending an appeal according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. That means that the law will go back into effect until the courts make a decision.

The case will be heard Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.