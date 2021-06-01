Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson, Tennessee.
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body of a missing 19-year-old was discovered Tuesday.
Hathcock was originally reported missing on Saturday, May 29 after she was last seen in Jackson. Officials said Hathcock had a known medical condition and may need immediate medical attention.
TBI officials said the investigation by local authorities remains active and ongoing.
