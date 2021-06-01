Advertisement

Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee

According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson, Tennessee.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body of a missing 19-year-old was discovered Tuesday.

According to TBI agents, the body of Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson, Tennessee.

Hathcock was originally reported missing on Saturday, May 29 after she was last seen in Jackson. Officials said Hathcock had a known medical condition and may need immediate medical attention.

TBI officials said the investigation by local authorities remains active and ongoing.

