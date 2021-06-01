Baseball Vols enter NCAA Regional #2 in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Vitello’s baseball Vols are up two spots from No.4 to No.2 in the nation heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols make the job after an impressive showing in Hoover, Alabama at the SEC Tournament. Tennessee went 3-2 in Hoover falling short against No.1 Arkansas in the championship game.

The SEC East champion Volunteers moved ahead of Texas and Vanderbilt, who are each down one spot apiece to 3 and 4, respectively. Pac-12 champion Arizona and ACC regular-season champ Notre Dame moved up one spot apiece to No. 5 and 6.

This will be UT’s second regional appearance under head coach Tony Vitello after the Vols ended a long postseason drought in 2019, making their first regional appearance since 2005.

Tennessee will open its tournament run against the No. 4 seed Wright State on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3. The Raiders won the Horizon League Tournament last week and went 35-11 this season. No 2 seed Duke (32-30) will square off against No. 3 seed Liberty (39-14) in the first game of the regional on Friday at noon ET.

NCAA KNOXVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 4

Game 1: Duke vs. Liberty | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 2: Tennessee vs. Wright State | 6 p.m. | ESPN3/WatchESPN

Saturday, June 5

Game 3: G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser | 12 p.m.

Game 4: G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner | 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Game 5: G3 Winner vs. G4 Loser | 2 p.m.

Game 6: G4 Winner vs. G5 Winner | 6 p.m.

Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)

Game 7: G6 Winner vs. G6 Loser | 1 p.m.

