Advertisement

Crews extinguish North West house fire in under 10 minutes

Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an arson case after a vehicle fire on Tazewell Pike....
Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an arson case after a vehicle fire on Tazewell Pike. / Source: (City of Knoxville)(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews were called to an early morning house fire in North West Knoxville Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called the home in the 2100 block of Paris Road at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

KFD said that when crews arrived they found one room of the home in flames extending into the attic area, firefighters searched the home and found nobody inside the home.

Crews said that the fire was brought under control at 9 minutes after the initial call at 1:29 a.m. Two adults were living at the home and the Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies Stadium / Source: WVLT News
Smokies Stadium hosting one-day vaccination event
Police lights
‘An integral part of our city,’ Gatlinburg Police ask for prayers after officer injured during fire
According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1