Crews extinguish North West house fire in under 10 minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews were called to an early morning house fire in North West Knoxville Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called the home in the 2100 block of Paris Road at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

KFD said that when crews arrived they found one room of the home in flames extending into the attic area, firefighters searched the home and found nobody inside the home.

Crews said that the fire was brought under control at 9 minutes after the initial call at 1:29 a.m. Two adults were living at the home and the Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no injuries were reported.

