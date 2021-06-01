Advertisement

Did you know these facts about Tennessee?

Tennessee is celebrating 225 years of statehood. Did you know these facts about the state?
June 1 kicks of the year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood.
June 1 kicks of the year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June 1 kicks off the year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood. Did you know these facts about the state?

State Symbols

State beverage: Milk

State Amphibian: Tennessee Cave Salamander

Birds: Mockingbird and Bobwhite Quail

Tree: Tulip poplar

Butterfly: Zebra Swallowtail

Fish: Smallmouth Bass and Channel Catfish

Flower: Iris, Passionflower, Tennessee Coneflower

Rock: Limestone

Wild Animal: Raccoon

Fun Facts

  • Tennessee has more species of trees than any other state (beef2live.com)
  • Tennessee has more than 3,800 caves (onlyinyourstate.com)
  • Experts don’t know where Tennessee got its name, but it may be a variation of the Native American tribes of Tanasi and Tanasqui (National Geographic)

Strange laws

  • It’s illegal to shoot any game other than whales from a moving automobile. (Morgan County News)
  • It’s illegal to use a lasso to catch a fish (Morgan County News)
  • It’s forbidden to sing the song “It Ain’t Goin’ To Rain No’ Mo” (Strange laws)

Learn more Tennessee facts on the state website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies Stadium / Source: WVLT News
Smokies Stadium hosting one-day vaccination event
Police lights
‘An integral part of our city,’ Gatlinburg Police ask for prayers after officer injured during fire
According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1