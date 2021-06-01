Advertisement

Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers

Dollywood announced a limited-time offer for people who live or work in Sevier County.
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during Sevier County Days.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced a limited-time offer for people who live or work in Sevier County.

Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during Sevier County Days. The promotion runs from June 14-20 at the Dollywood theme park and June 7-13 at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park.

The $5 admission will serve as a donation to the Sevier County Food Ministries. All proceeds from the visits go to the food ministry, helping the non-profit purchase more food items to help residents during the coming summer months.

“We are always proud to partner with Jim Davis and his phenomenal staff at the Sevier County Food Ministries,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “There have been so many challenges that the food ministry has faced during the pandemic, but they are always so resilient and graceful in handling the needs. Through the visits of our Sevier County guests, we are thankful for the opportunity to provide support to them as they continue doing an exemplary job of helping those in our community who need it.”

To redeem the offer, Sevier County residents, or those who work in the county, must present state or federally issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment at any designated Dollywood ticket booth.

Guests must also provide verification of Sevier County residence or employment.

Residents can pre-purchase their tickets online.

Dollywood first started giving to Sevier County Food Ministries in 1998. Since that time, total contributions to the food ministry are more than $1.3 million.

