Fans and businesses react to the news of the NCAA baseball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the exciting news of the Volunteers hosting the NCAA Regional Tournament, Vols baseball fans shared their excitement.

“It feels great that baseball is doing good, and the regionals are being held in Knoxville. I mean we’re dying for good sports back in this town,” shared Jayme Tilley.

“I was born in 2001, so I was only four years old the last time it was here. Being able to actually remember this one is gonna be pretty special,” says Austin Coppinger.

With Tennessee hosting the NCAA Baseball Tournament, businesses along the university strip like Half Barrel are hoping it will bring in heavy foot traffic into their doors.

“The busier we get just reminds us of how we use to be,” shared Logan Armstrong.

Armstrong, a manager at the Half Barrel says after dealing with curfews and closures, he hopes this weekend’s tournament will help bring normalcy to their business.

“We’re really proud of the baseball team, they’ve brought a lot of energy this year that has been lightening for the heart. Coming out of COVID, and having something to look forward with the team has really been a great feeling to have,” says Armstrong.

The NCAA announced Tennessee Baseball is No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.