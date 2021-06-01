Fireflies light up the nights in Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville will celebrate spring with a new light installation called Firefly Nights.

The installation was inspired by the synchronous fireflies that attract thousands of visitors to Elkmont and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park every spring.

Firefly Nights will include more than 12,000 lights that flash from sunset to sunrise through the end of June.

“With warm weather and longer days, Downtown Knoxville is the perfect place to find spontaneous fun for the entire family,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “People are excited to be getting safely out and about again, and we hope the creation of Firefly Nights can make being downtown even more special for them.”

Firefly Nights is sponsored by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Christmas Décor of Knoxville, Dogwood Arts and the City of Knoxville.

Visitors who captured a photo with the lights can use the hashtag #fireflynights so photos can be shared and found on social media.

