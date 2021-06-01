Isolated storms Wednesday with a First Alert Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will move back in tonight and really increase heading into Wednesday. Isolated storms are possible tomorrow but the best chance for those storms will be Thursday which is why we have a First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Highs on Tuesday are slightly warmer at around 81 degrees. We are looking at a mostly cloudy day, with an isolated shower or storm trying to develop in the higher elevations. A stray shower or storm is possible in the Valley.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, with spotty rain moving through at times, with a low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you’re comparing the “20% coverage” on Tuesday versus Wednesday, the difference is that we could have some spotty pop-ups Tuesday ... but Wednesday comes with isolated rain and storms moving through at times throughout the day. Wednesday is a cloudy day, but still on the mild side of the temperatures, with a high around 81 degrees again. I think an isolated stronger storm is possible on the Plateau, around the Fentrees, Scott, Wayne, to McCreary Counties area.

Scattered downpours and storms, with isolated stronger storms Thursday. (WVLT)

A WVLT First Alert is in effect Thursday. I think we’ll have scattered rain Thursday morning, and then a batch of rain and storms moves in during the afternoon to early evening commute. We’re looking at a 60% coverage, so it’s a broken line that’s moving in giving some heavier rainfall potential. There is some extra storm fuel that could help some stronger storms develop.

A few showers are leftover Friday morning, but it looks to become isolated rain and mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

This weekend is looking to stay seasonable, with highs in the low 80s. We’re looking at scattered passing clouds and spotty pop-ups this weekend.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

