Advertisement

Knox Co. Second Saturday concert series lineups announced

The free concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of each month.
Knox County announced the lineup for the Second Saturday Concert Series at The Cove and Clayton...
Knox County announced the lineup for the Second Saturday Concert Series at The Cove and Clayton Park.(Knox Co. Govt.)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County announced the lineup for the Second Saturday Concert Series at The Cove and Clayton Park.

The free concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of each month.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. Alcohol is not permitted at the event.

The dates and bands for summer 2021 are:

  • June 12: Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)
  • July 10: Wild Blue Yonder (Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)
  • August 14: Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

“We are happy to once again host one of the biggest events of the summer and excited that live music is back in our parks,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks from here and across the region love the events, and it’s a good chance to listen to music, have a picnic, and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The Cove, located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, is the county’s most visited park. The Cove features a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail, and playground.

If any concert must be canceled because of the weather, county officials said a notification will be posted to the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page.

The county will release more information about each band during the week or so prior to each Second Saturday event.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies Stadium / Source: WVLT News
Smokies Stadium hosting one-day vaccination event
Police lights
‘An integral part of our city,’ Gatlinburg Police ask for prayers after officer injured during fire
According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1