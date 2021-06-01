Knox Co. Second Saturday concert series lineups announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County announced the lineup for the Second Saturday Concert Series at The Cove and Clayton Park.

The free concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of each month.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. Alcohol is not permitted at the event.

The dates and bands for summer 2021 are:

June 12: Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)

July 10: Wild Blue Yonder (Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

August 14: Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

“We are happy to once again host one of the biggest events of the summer and excited that live music is back in our parks,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks from here and across the region love the events, and it’s a good chance to listen to music, have a picnic, and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The Cove, located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, is the county’s most visited park. The Cove features a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail, and playground.

If any concert must be canceled because of the weather, county officials said a notification will be posted to the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page.

The county will release more information about each band during the week or so prior to each Second Saturday event.

