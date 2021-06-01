Knoxville teens give insight on gun violence through their lens, forms peer group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Austin-East Magnet High School graduate has teamed up with peers to start a group that is dedicated to honoring kids and young adults who died due to gun violence in Knoxville.

Ethan Cooke said he started no limit outreach after 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed leaving Austin-East in February.

“It’s really too many to name and that’s a problem,” said Cooke. “They keep coming and coming and we just have to put a stop to it as a community.”

The group has plans to curb the violence through rallies and vigils. They’re also starting honest conversations centered on gun violence in their neighborhoods.

“Seeing my young kings get killed— I don’t like that. As a young king, it makes me scared. It makes me pessimistic about the future,” Denzel Hendricks, a Central High School student, said.

They’re bringing their own solutions and perspectives to the table. They’re pushing for more candid conversations, awareness and youth activities.

The group is now working with city leaders and activists to plan Voices Up Guns Down. Information on the initiative is still pending.

