KPD responds to fatal Vermont Ave. shooting

One victim pronounced dead at the scene of a Knoxville shooting.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting near North Knoxville.

KPD officers responded to a shooting at 1100 Vermont Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Inside the residence, officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by responding EMS personnel, according to police.

Many individuals at the scene are currently being interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

No suspects have been arrested or charged and the shooting’s circumstances remain unclear, according to police.

This is a developing story.

