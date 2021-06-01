Advertisement

KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers said they were called to Spider Creek Apartments in Corbin after reports of a man in a blue Chevy Malibu sitting outside the complex’s main office.

Troopers said 21-year-old Brian Ash of West Virginia was found sitting in the car, and an investigation found that he had been spotted in the area for the past two days.

Witnesses told KSP that Ash had attempted to contact several minors in the area.

One caller said he had located their 13-year-old daughter on Snapchat and began following her while trying to lure her from their apartment.

The case is still under investigation by State Police.

