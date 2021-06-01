Man convicted in Kentucky homicide, later pardoned by Bevin, is back in jail

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a Kentucky homicide, and later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, is back in jail.

US Marshals arrested Patrick Baker on Monday morning.

He’s in the Laurel County Correctional Center. We know Baker is being held on federal charges.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Donald Mills. He served two years of a 19-year sentence before he was released.

Mills’ sister tells us the ATF contacted her saying Baker is facing federal charges in connection to her brother’s death.

“He said ‘Patrick is in custody,’” Melinda Mills told WKYT. “I didn’t know what had happened, and he said, ‘He’s in custody for murder,’ and he said, ‘it’s in your brother’s case.’”

More details about Baker’s arrest are expected to be released Tuesday.

Baker’s pardon was one of the hundreds by Bevin in his final days as governor.

