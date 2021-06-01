Man pardoned by Bevin for homicide now facing federal charges for same crime

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a Kentucky homicide, and later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, is now facing federal charges in connection with the same crime.

US Marshals arrested Patrick Baker on Monday morning.

He’s in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of Donald Mills in Knox County. Baker served two years of a 19-year sentence before he was released.

Mills’ sister told Melinda Mills us Monday the ATF contacted her saying Baker is facing federal charges in connection to her brother’s death.

WKYT obtained Baker’s federal indictment Tuesday morning. The indictment alleges that Baker committed a robbery and kidnapping, during which the death of Donald Mills occurred by use of a firearm and a quantity of pills containing oxycodone were taken.

The indictment reads: Patrick Baker willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, and committed in the perpetration of any robbery and kidnapping, did unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm, to wit: a Kel-tec 9mm, during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense for which he may be prosecuted in a Court of the United States, to wit: conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 846, all in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 9240)(1).

Baker is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Baker’s pardon was one of the hundreds by Bevin in his final days as governor.

