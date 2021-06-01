March to Blount Mansion honors Tennessee’s 225th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People cheered “happy birthday, Tennessee” outside the Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee celebrated its 225th birthday.

East Tennesseans joined Governor Bill Lee, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs along with other state senators and representatives to celebrate Tennessee’s special day.

These leaders shared their thoughts on Tennessee and its history.

“Very proud to be together with people from the community to celebrate not only Knoxville’s role, but the uniqueness of Tennessee as it is a leader in this country,” said Bill Lee, Governor.

People marched from James White’s Fort, where Knoxville was born, to Blount Mansion, where Tennessee was born.

In 1796 Tennessee’s first Governor William Blount led the way for Tennessee to become its own state.

Happy 225th birthday Tennessee! 225 looks good on you! Thank you @BlountMansion for hosting us, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Governor Bill Lee and so many Tennesseans. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/JFRqVhzKP3 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) June 1, 2021

“I’m very excited like I said everything’s brand new to us. And it’s great to see that everyone’s excited about their statehood,” said Shirin Pagels, a new East Tennessee resident.

Visitors had the chance to sign their name using a quill pen on parchment on top of the 176 statehood desk in William Blount’s office.

Tennessee was admitted as the 16th state in the U.S.

