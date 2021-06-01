Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

