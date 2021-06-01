Advertisement

More than 1,000 unaccompanied children released to sponsors in Tennessee

The Office of Refugee Resettlement reports how many children have been released to sponsors in various Tennessee counties including Knox and Sevier.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) confirm by state and county the number of unaccompanied children relocated with sponsors in Tennessee.

ORR officials said the agency’s mission is to, “care for unaccompanied children until they can be unified with a vetted sponsor, usually a parent or close relative.”

According to ORR, as a part of the unification process, the organization facilitates travel for the children in ORR’s custody to their sponsors.

Officials said the children’s parents and relatives are located across the U.S. and ORR contractors use various transportation modes to unite unaccompanied children with their families. ORR uses air and ground transportation methods for unification.

From October 2020 to April 2021, 1,111 unaccompanied children have been released to sponsors in Tennessee. Between October 2018 and September 2019 the number was higher. ORR reports 2,191 children were released to sponsors during that time period.

So far in 2021, 53 unaccompanied children have been released to sponsors in Knox County and 51 in Sevier County. During the same time period, the ORR reports that 436 unaccompanied children were released to sponsors in Davidson County while 203 were sent to Shelby County.

More information about where unaccompanied children are released to vetted sponsors can be found online.

