More than 560 traffic tickets issued over Memorial Day weekend in Knox Co.

Officials confirmed there were no traffic-related fatalities during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics for 2021.

According to KCSO, 564 traffic citations/violations were issued. Officials said they responded to 44 wrecks without injury and three with injury.

Of the wrecks without injury that deputies responded to, four were alcohol involved.

More than 20 people were arrested for driving under the influence throughout the weekend. The sheriff’s office made 89 arrests from Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, June 1, at 12:00 a.m.

