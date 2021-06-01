Oak Ridge Boys to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June 1, 2021, marks the start of a year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225 years of statehood.

To begin the celebrations, Jonesborough, referred to as “Tennessee’s Oldest Town,” will host a special event.

Governor Bill Lee and the Oak Ridge Boys will be in attendance at the event.

⁦@oakridgeboys⁩ Rolling to Beautiful and Historic Jonesboro, Tennessee Celebrating 225 Years of Wonderful Tennessee History today with Governor Bill Lee 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Is3tThdXDs — William Lee Golden (@wlgolden) June 1, 2021

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Gov. Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

Throughout the year, Governor Lee and his wife Maria plan to visit every county in the state.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. Governor Lee will give an address before the Oak Ridge Boys perform.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.