Oak Ridge Boys to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood

To begin the celebration, Jonesborough, referred to as “Tennessee’s Oldest Town,” will host a special event.
Oak Ridge Boys
Oak Ridge Boys
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June 1, 2021, marks the start of a year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225 years of statehood.

Governor Bill Lee and the Oak Ridge Boys will be in attendance at the event.

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Gov. Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

Throughout the year, Governor Lee and his wife Maria plan to visit every county in the state.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. Governor Lee will give an address before the Oak Ridge Boys perform.

