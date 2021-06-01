Advertisement

Six charged in Monroe County human trafficking sting

Six men were charged with various sex crimes including exploitation of a minor and trafficking for sex after a two-day undercover operation by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six men were arrested after a two-day undercover operation by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies, officials said. The men were accused of various crimes including sex trafficking and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a media release, authorities performed an undercover investigation over a two-day period beginning on May 26.

The investigation targeted human trafficking in the area. A release from the TBI read, “Authorities placed several decoy advertisements known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.”

The following men were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

  • Matthew Jason Cohen, DOB: 6-14-1978, Maryville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act
  • Steven Lawrence Kobylski, DOB: 09-07-1987, Decatur: Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
  • James Stephen Stinnett, DOB: 03-27-1984, Madisonville: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act
  • Anthony Cornelius Baylis, DOB: 11-23-1983, Harriman: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act
  • Joshua James Thomas, DOB: 3-31-1989, Tellico Plains: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act
  • Pedro Juan Berenguer Torres, DOB: 11-30-1970, Powell: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act

Grow Free TN and WillowBend Farms, organizations that provide services to survivors of human trafficking, also helped with the case

