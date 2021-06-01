Advertisement

Smokies Stadium hosting one-day vaccination event

Any person who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be given a ticket voucher for a future 2021 Smokies home game.
Tennessee Smokies Stadium / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Smokies Stadium / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced a one-day vaccination event will be held at Smokies Stadium on June 11.

Attendees will receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The Sevier County Health Department will set up the mobile vaccination site in the Smokies parking lot before the 7 p.m. game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

“We are happy to do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the return of baseball is something we have been looking forward to and we want to make sure all our fans are comfortable and safe with enjoying the game,” Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President explained. “We hope fans that plan on getting the vaccine take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Sevier County Health Department will have 150 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to administer. Registration is not required to attend the event.

“We are excited to partner with The Tennessee Smokies and offer COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Sevier County Health Department Director Emma Davis. “We know the COVID vaccine is our best defense in ending the pandemic and getting back to the things we love most like enjoying an evening at the ballpark. For those who are unable to attend this event, the Sevier County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. without an appointment.”

Any person who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be given a ticket voucher for a future 2021 Smokies home game.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

Latest News

Police lights
‘An integral part of our city,’ Gatlinburg Police ask for prayers after officer injured during fire
According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1