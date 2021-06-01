“South Knox Loves East Knox” fundraiser aims to help teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hi-Wire Brewing has teamed up with nine South Knoxville businesses to host a fundraiser for the Safe Haven Empowerment House, which was founded to help at-risk youth.

The event is in response to several shootings in the East Knoxville community involving children.

“It’s just hard to see that. You want to be able to do something,” said Cally Broone, a Hi-Wire Brewing manager. “We care about Knoxville and want to be a part of what’s going on and I know there are a lot of organizations doing a lot of stuff and this is one small piece. I’m hopeful for what’s to come in this city.”

Safe Haven Empowerment House’s founder, Lawrence Williams, told WVLT News he’s grateful to see people from South, North and West Knoxville aligning themselves with the eastside of town.

“You have folks who are diamonds in this community, but they just need to be polished off,” Williams said.

Williams said he grew up in the street life and knows what it’s like to be a teen at-risk. It was through mentorships and guidance from faith leaders that helped him turn over a new leaf. He and other men are focused on doing the same for the youth.

“We believe if they fellowship with one another, get to know one another, then they might not want to attack one another or kill one another,” Williams said.

The house is opened from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A portion of Hi-Wire sales and raffle tickets from Simpl., South Coast Pizza, SoKno Sourdough, Navitat Canopy Adventures, Bliss Integrated Bodywork, Loveliest Bridal, South Landing Fitness and Everything Mushrooms were included in the fundraiser.

