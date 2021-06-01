Summer Outlook: More 90s, mosquitoes, and humidity in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s easy to say, “it will be hot,” but what does that really mean for you? Here’s what Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley expects for Summer 2021 in East Tennessee:

Overall, as many around here would expect, get ready for another hot, humid summer.

HOT & HUMID

Meteorological summer is June, July, and August. So what’s normal? June in Knoxville comes with overall average high of 86 degrees, and more than four inches of rain. July jumps to an average high of 88 degrees, and 5.25 inches of rain. August retains that 88 degrees for an average high, but rainfall is closer to three and a half inches.

Heather Haley thinks this summer will be near to slightly above average rainfall. That does leave us with some dry stretches that will likely make us teeter on a drought at times. On and off rain also leaves us with humidity staying relatively high most of the summer.

The temperatures are likely to be above average overall this summer. So, more days in the 90s? You bet! The average number of 90 degrees or greater in Knoxville is 34 days.

HOW TO PREPARE

Unfortunately ticks and mosquitoes thrive in this hot, humid pattern. The on and off rain leaves more puddles for the mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

If you’re planning time outside, you can avoid peak heating by not going outside in the afternoon, with the high around 5 p.m. most days. That does mean morning is your best bet for working outside, as the evenings are slow to cool in the humid air.

While rainfall is slightly above average, that is likely to come in waves. Keeping up with the forecast can help you know when to water the lawn or garden.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy! The heat can drain you faster than you realize. A fan does help to wick away the sweat on your body, which cools your body but not the air around you.

Planning ahead for a generally hot summer, with slightly above average rainfall. (WVLT)

