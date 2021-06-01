Advertisement

Summer Outlook: More 90s, mosquitoes, and humidity in East Tennessee

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is looking at the trend for the next few months and how that affects you.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has the latest trend for the next few months and how that...
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has the latest trend for the next few months and how that affects you.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s easy to say, “it will be hot,” but what does that really mean for you? Here’s what Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley expects for Summer 2021 in East Tennessee:

Overall, as many around here would expect, get ready for another hot, humid summer.

HOT & HUMID

Meteorological summer is June, July, and August. So what’s normal? June in Knoxville comes with overall average high of 86 degrees, and more than four inches of rain. July jumps to an average high of 88 degrees, and 5.25 inches of rain. August retains that 88 degrees for an average high, but rainfall is closer to three and a half inches.

Heather Haley thinks this summer will be near to slightly above average rainfall. That does leave us with some dry stretches that will likely make us teeter on a drought at times. On and off rain also leaves us with humidity staying relatively high most of the summer.

The temperatures are likely to be above average overall this summer. So, more days in the 90s? You bet! The average number of 90 degrees or greater in Knoxville is 34 days.

HOW TO PREPARE

Unfortunately ticks and mosquitoes thrive in this hot, humid pattern. The on and off rain leaves more puddles for the mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

If you’re planning time outside, you can avoid peak heating by not going outside in the afternoon, with the high around 5 p.m. most days. That does mean morning is your best bet for working outside, as the evenings are slow to cool in the humid air.

While rainfall is slightly above average, that is likely to come in waves. Keeping up with the forecast can help you know when to water the lawn or garden.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy! The heat can drain you faster than you realize. A fan does help to wick away the sweat on your body, which cools your body but not the air around you.

Planning ahead for a generally hot summer, with slightly above average rainfall.
Planning ahead for a generally hot summer, with slightly above average rainfall.(WVLT)

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live and our extended 8-day forecast!

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

Android Users
iPhone Users

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

Latest News

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday with a few more clouds.
Isolated storms Wednesday with a First Alert Thursday
Mostly cloudy with spotty pop-ups Tuesday afternoon.
Isolated pop-ups leading up to late week storms and a First Alert
Temperatures return to seasonal averages this week with rain arriving late week.
More sunshine Tuesday with storms moving back in later this week
Gusty storms arrive by Thursday.
Another First Alert for gusty storms this week