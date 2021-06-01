Advertisement

Tenn. 12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game

The 12-year-old allegedly saw the gun in a room and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game, officials said.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Memphis Police Department said a 12-year-old is accused of shooting a 13-year-old after an argument over a video game.

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday on Eagle River Road. Police said when they arrived on the scene 18-year-old Keshun Tuggle and the 12-year-old suspect said the teen had been shot in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said the evidence at the scene did not match the story they were given.

During an interview, Tuggle admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the gun.

The 12-year-old allegedly saw the gun in a room and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game, officials said.

Tuggle faces charges for Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Tampering/Fabricating Evidence.

