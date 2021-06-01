Thousand-dollar sign-on bonuses for new Clinton plant workers

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Locking in a $1,000 sign-on bonus is one of the perks of some new manufacturing jobs in the Clinton area, as plants need more workers to meet demand. This comes as employment opportunities open up around Tennessee. State labor experts say 70 of the state’s 95 counties have less than five percent unemployment. Both Techmer PM and SL Tennessee are offering large bonuses for new employees. You may have to stay a few weeks or months before those bonuses fully take effect.

Techmer PM Systems Chief & Officer Greg Brock said he is hopeful that more people will be applying for positions in Clinton. “Some of the policies that are going in place such as Tennessee dropping the extra benefit, is gonna help us find some extra workers actually.”

Business Development Manager Scott Laska for SL Tennessee also said he is looking for more new employees to help fill positions. He stressed manufacturing jobs are for everyone. “It’s a very clean environment, it’s air conditioned, so it’s not your father’s manufacturing.”

April Sutherland manages the Clinton location of Resource MFG, which matches qualified applicants with several plants. She said right now, “Most of our jobs start at around 13 dollars an hour and they go upwards of 16, 17, 18 dollars an hour.” Sutherland said starting pay could be with no experience in manufacturing. Plant managers said they are able to pay premiums based on levels of experience.

Techmer PM Production Supervisor Brandon Smith said he is enthused about adding to the workforce where they create plastics products, “We are super busy, like double the workload we usually have.” Smith said while existing skills are appreciated, he can also teach employees on the job. “Extrusion operators for one, we get those in, we need em. Material handlers, forklift drivers.”

