TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1

The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County.

Beginning June 1, lane closures will be implemented on Western Avenue between Copper Kettle Street and Texas Avenue.

The closures are in place to allow paving operations in the area. Drivers will still have access to side streets and interstate ramps, according to TDOT.

The lane closures will happen nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3. Lane closures will also be in place between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

