Advertisement

TWRA urging people to ‘leave baby deer alone’

Fawns left alone are not orphans, their mothers leave them alone to rest, eat and hide the babies from predators, officials said.
Photo of fawn left by a doe in Roanoke
Photo of fawn left by a doe in Roanoke(Roanoke Animal Wardens/RPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency urged the public not to bother baby deer they may encounter in the wild.

According to TWRA, it is illegal to take a fawn from the wild. Fawns left alone are not orphans, their mothers leave them alone to rest, eat and hide the babies from predators, officials said.

Many individuals who encounter fawns believe they are sick. TWRA, however, said fawns lower their heads, lie very still and take fewer breaths when they are encountered as a defense mechanism.

TWRA advises people to keep their distance from baby deers. TWRA officials said mothers won’t return if humans are hanging around because they perceive humans as predators.

“Humans have well-meaning intentions to care for a fawn but be educated and do what’s best for the fawn,” TWRA said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers

Latest News

Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
Six Men Arrested, Charged in Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation
Six charged in Monroe County human trafficking sting
LBLN says children left from Long Beach and flew to Knoxville
Tennessee lawmakers still searching for answers after mysterious plane lands in Knoxville
Speed bumps placed along Hiawassee Avenue in North Knoxville.
Should it stay? Or should it go? North Knoxville residents conflicted on new speed bumps.
Tony Vitello
Vitello’s diamond in the rough at Lindsey Nelson