TWRA urging people to ‘leave baby deer alone’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency urged the public not to bother baby deer they may encounter in the wild.

According to TWRA, it is illegal to take a fawn from the wild. Fawns left alone are not orphans, their mothers leave them alone to rest, eat and hide the babies from predators, officials said.

Many individuals who encounter fawns believe they are sick. TWRA, however, said fawns lower their heads, lie very still and take fewer breaths when they are encountered as a defense mechanism.

TWRA advises people to keep their distance from baby deers. TWRA officials said mothers won’t return if humans are hanging around because they perceive humans as predators.

“Humans have well-meaning intentions to care for a fawn but be educated and do what’s best for the fawn,” TWRA said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.