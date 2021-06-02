A pair of UT football freshmen return from suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A UT Spokesperson has confirmed for WVLT Sports that freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Aaron Willis have returned from suspension and are back participating in team activities.

Both young men, who did not take part in spring drills, were charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia following an incident inside Stokely Hall back in March.

The Vols kick off the news season, the first under head coach Josh Heupel, September 2nd against Bowling Green.

