Advertisement

A pair of UT football freshmen return from suspension

Kaidon Salter and Aaron WIllis resume team activities
Tennessee football freshman quarterback
Tennessee football freshman quarterback(CBS Sports)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A UT Spokesperson has confirmed for WVLT Sports that freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Aaron Willis have returned from suspension and are back participating in team activities.

Both young men, who did not take part in spring drills, were charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia following an incident inside Stokely Hall back in March.

The Vols kick off the news season, the first under head coach Josh Heupel, September 2nd against Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TBI agents, the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock was located in Jackson,...
Authorities discover body of missing 19-year-old in Tennessee
Car crash closes I-40
All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers

Latest News

Individuals who live or work in Sevier County can visit the theme park for just $5 during...
Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers
Six Men Arrested, Charged in Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation
Six charged in Monroe County human trafficking sting
LBLN says children left from Long Beach and flew to Knoxville
Tennessee lawmakers still searching for answers after mysterious plane lands in Knoxville
Speed bumps placed along Hiawassee Avenue in North Knoxville.
Should it stay? Or should it go? North Knoxville residents conflicted on new speed bumps.
Tony Vitello
Vitello’s diamond in the rough at Lindsey Nelson