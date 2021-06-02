Advertisement

Man in custody after reportedly breaking into home, setting fires

According to KCSO, Daniel Freeman, 29, forced his way into a home using an ax on May 25. While Freeman was inside the home, he reportedly set multiple fires while the family was still inside.
By Arial Starks
Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials said a homeless man wanted for breaking into a South Knoxville home and setting multiple fires with a family inside is now in custody.

According to KCSO, Daniel Freeman, 29, allegedly forced his way into a home using an ax on May 25. While Freeman was inside the home, he reportedly set multiple fires while the family was still inside.

Freeman is facing aggravated arson and two aggravated assault charges.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler thanked the public for their assistance and tips that contributed to locating Freeman.

