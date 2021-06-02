Scattered rain today ahead of Thursday’s stronger storms, First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have scattered rain moving through our area today, ahead of a front that moves in some downpours and storms Thursday. The 8-day forecast comes with more heat, and some typical summer storms as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy and warmer, with lows in the low 60s. Rain is isolated to the Plateau, but also persistent here. Light to moderate rain is moving across the Plateau to start the day, and feeding out spotty showers for the rest of our area.

Today stays cloudy and scattered rain moves through at times. Again, the Plateau as the best coverage and smaller pauses in the rainfall. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of our area as a whole throughout the day, with isolated heavier rain and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are still near normal, with a high of 79 in Knoxville. Actually it’s warmer in Northeast Tennessee today, as these showers move in from the west. (Check out out custom Forecast Where You Live on WVLT News and in the WVLT Weather app!)

Tonight sticks with the scattered rain and clouds, with a low around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tracking an isolated severe storm risk out of the scattered downpours and storms. (WVLT)

A WVLT First Alert is in effect Thursday. The trend still looks like scattered rain Thursday morning, and then a batch of rain and storms midday through the afternoon to early evening. We’re looking at a 60% coverage, so it’s a broken line that’s moving in giving some heavier rainfall potential. There is some extra storm fuel that could help some stronger storms develop. We’ll warm to around 79 degrees just ahead of those storms.

A few showers are leftover Thursday night, but it’s spotty for Friday. Friday is also seeing some clearing, with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day and spotty showers still popping up at times. The high will be around 82, with that afternoon clearing.

The weekend starts warming up, as humidity dips and sunshine dominates. We’ll have a beautiful, clear Saturday, with a high around 86 degrees. Sunday is near 89 degrees, with a stray pop-up possible in the higher elevations.

We’re looking at a steamy, typical summer pattern next week. We’ll have highs crank up to the mid to upper 80s, but rain and storms are popping up. That’s when it’s isolated midday and then a few downpours and storms flare up in the heat of the day to early evening.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.