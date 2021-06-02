Advertisement

Should it stay? Or should it go? North Knoxville residents conflicted on new speed bumps.

North Knoxville residents have mixed reactions to speed bumps placed along Hiawassee Ave.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Many living in the Lincoln Park area in North Knoxville have mixed feelings about a pair of speedbumps that were mysteriously placed along Hiawassee Ave.

Ashley Young, a mother of two that lives near Hiawassee Ave. feels they’re a safety hazard. She says there are no signs warning about them, and they’re near a blind hill. After driving over the speed bumps on Tuesday, Young says she contacted the City of Knoxville to complain about them.

“Today when I scraped the front end of my car, I decided to call the city and they didn’t know. My husband called non-emergency and they didn’t know, and so a lady from the city said she would have someone come out,” says Young.

According to Young, the city had no knowledge about the speed bumps being placed, or who could have put them there.

City code says any road blockage like this are considered a misdemeanor.

On the other hand, some like James Butler say legal or not, the speed bumps are needed because people are notorious for speeding down Hiawassee Avenue.

“The cops ain’t doing nothing about it, the neighborhood people are trying to stand up for each other, but what can we do? People come up over these hills 60 mph. There’s no way you can stop. We have basketball goals down here in the neighborhood were kids be playing, and I recommend they put more of these speed bumps closer together to slow people down,” shared Butler.

We reached out to the Oakwood Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association about the speed bumps, a representative with the organization told WVLT a traffic calming study is being conducted on Chickamauga Ave., Oglewood Ave., and Henegar St.

The representative continued to say if neighbors living on Hiawassee Ave. would like to be included in the study, they should get a petition from residents in the area to submit to the city.

We were unable to reach out to the city on Tuesday for their comment about the speed bumps.

