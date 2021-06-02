Tennessee lawmakers still searching for answers after mysterious plane lands in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week, a plane carrying what appeared to be a group of children with a few adults landed in Knoxville in the middle of the night. It was a flight U.S representative Mark Green and Tennessee representative Tim Burchett weren’t aware of, but wish they had known about.

Long Beach Local News tells WVLT that the flight that left Long Beach heading to Knoxville was the same plane used in an earlier flight going to Des Moines, Iowa. LBLN says that flight to Des Moines was carrying migrant children, according to an anonymous airport employee. However, there hasn’t been any conformation that the children on the flight to Knoxville were migrant or were planning on staying in Tennessee. According to LBLN, in both instances to Des Moines and Knoxville the same plane, carrier, and tale number was used.

We asked our state lawmakers, like Representative Tim Burchett, “why we should care about this?”

He says there should be a health consideration involved saying “Have they been tested for COVID? Have they been tested for tuberculosis? There’s a million other diseases out there and we’re just rushing them in.”

Green says he had to find out about this plane landing from WVLT, and he says that is a flawed process adding that the Biden administration or the Department of Health and Human Services should have notified the state saying Tennesseans have a right to know.

HHS says they arrange the travel plans for migrant children but could not comment or confirm this particular plane that landed in Knoxville.

While Burchett and Green still are searching for who was on the plane, and where were they were going, they continue to await further information from the White House and HHS.

