Friday fog leads to toasty weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Expect widespread visibility issues from fog, not more rain, Friday morning. That could slow traffic.

The weekend is much hotter - nearing the elusive 90° highs - at least in the Valley. A persistent storm over Texas and Oklahoma next week drives in daily rounds of rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The First Alert is over but there are still some late night rain showers. The stormy stuff is over but fog is on the way, especially where we have steep elevation changes, where it rained heavily, and in the Tennessee River Valley.

We’ll start Friday at 62 degrees. The sky continues to clear, with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day. A stray shower is still possible Friday, with the humidity still at a “sticky” level. The high will be a seasonable 82 degrees. The rain - which one again, is very minimal Friday - should not impacts the Vols NCAA Regional baseball game.

The weather looks gorgeous Friday as the NCAA Baseball Tournament kicks off in the Knoxville Regional. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend starts warming up, with more sunshine. We’ll have a beautiful, mostly sunny Saturday, with a high around 88 degrees. Sunday is near 89 degrees, with a stray pop-up possible in the higher elevations.

We’re looking at a steamy, typical summer pattern next week. We’ll have highs crank up to the mid 80s, but rain and storms are popping up. That’s when it’s isolated midday and then a few downpours and storms flare up in the heat of the day to early evening. The showers next week are triggered by Gulf of Mexico moisture that comes pinwheeling in from a stubborn Texas storm complex. That should alleviate much of the ‘near drought’ conditions that we saw in the U.S. drought monitor.

This weekend looks sunny and warm ahead of pop-up storms much of next week. (WVLT)

