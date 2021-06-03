Advertisement

Sen. Blackburn continues to call for transparency in movement of migrants

Thursday marks one week since unidentified children were flown into McGhee Tyson Airport just before Midnight
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week since a plane landed just before midnight at McGhee Tyson airport, with unidentified children on board.

Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Tim Burchett and Mark Green said they still had not heard from the Biden Administration about who was on the flight.

Thursday, Senator Marsha Blackburn was asked about the plane, and if she had heard any communication from the Biden Administration, and she had not.

”We do have other components that we are pushing forward and I did hear back from DHS and their Inspector General about investigating the contracts that are going to different entities that are housing the migrants. This is all done under the refugee resettlement office and we feel that this is an issue to be handled under DHS,” said Blackburn.

Governor Lee’s office is still in the dark in the situation as well, saying WVLT alerting them to it Friday was the first they had been notified, and to continue to update them with any additional information.

In emails to multiple government agencies about the flight, WVLT was directed back to the Department of Health and Human Services, who in a single email neither confirmed nor denied that the people on the plane were immigrants.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge