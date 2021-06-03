Sen. Blackburn continues to call for transparency in movement of migrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week since a plane landed just before midnight at McGhee Tyson airport, with unidentified children on board.

Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Tim Burchett and Mark Green said they still had not heard from the Biden Administration about who was on the flight.

Thursday, Senator Marsha Blackburn was asked about the plane, and if she had heard any communication from the Biden Administration, and she had not.

”We do have other components that we are pushing forward and I did hear back from DHS and their Inspector General about investigating the contracts that are going to different entities that are housing the migrants. This is all done under the refugee resettlement office and we feel that this is an issue to be handled under DHS,” said Blackburn.

Governor Lee’s office is still in the dark in the situation as well, saying WVLT alerting them to it Friday was the first they had been notified, and to continue to update them with any additional information.

In emails to multiple government agencies about the flight, WVLT was directed back to the Department of Health and Human Services, who in a single email neither confirmed nor denied that the people on the plane were immigrants.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.