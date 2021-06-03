Advertisement

UT creates resources for student-athletes to earn money on name, image and likeness

UT announced it teamed up with Altius Sports Partners to enhance the university’s for-credit Entrepreneurship minor in UT’s Haslam College of Business.
University of Tennessee / Source: WVLT News
University of Tennessee
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student-athletes across the country will soon be able to legally earn money off their name, image and likeness.

The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership that aims to equip students with the resources needed to capitalize on the impending name, image and likeness legislation. The legislation is set to take effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Educating our student-athletes is the key to helping them maximize their opportunities relative to NIL,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “As an institution of higher learning, it was important that our NIL program include a comprehensive educational component. This program assures current and future Vols and Lady Vols that the University of Tennessee is prepared to guide them in effectively managing, expanding and enhancing the value of their personal brands.”

UT announced it teamed up with Altius Sports Partners to enhance the university’s for-credit Entrepreneurship minor in UT’s Haslam College of Business. The courses will relate to brand development, marketing, communications/messaging, personal finance/financial planning and several other key elements of NIL maximization.

University officials said they hope the courses will help student-athletes understand the NIL changes and to keep them in compliance with NCAA rules.

