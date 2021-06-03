Watson’s Marine offering $100,000 to anyone who can catch tagged bass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watson’s Marine is offering $100,000 to anyone who can catch a tagged small mouth bass fish.

According to a Facebook post, a competition will be held starting June 12 at 12:01 a.m. A smallmouth bass, affectionately named Ol Walter 2.0, will be swimming in South Holston Lake with a tag on it. Whoever catches the tagged fish will win the prize money.

There is no entry fee or registration required to join the competition. You can use live or artificial bait, but the fish must be caught using a rod and reel.

The competition will come to a close June 13 at 11:59 p.m.

