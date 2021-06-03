Advertisement

Watson’s Marine offering $100,000 to anyone who can catch tagged bass

There is no entry fee or registration required to join the competition.
Watson's Marine will hold a fishing competition on South Holston Lake
Watson's Marine will hold a fishing competition on South Holston Lake(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watson’s Marine is offering $100,000 to anyone who can catch a tagged small mouth bass fish.

According to a Facebook post, a competition will be held starting June 12 at 12:01 a.m. A smallmouth bass, affectionately named Ol Walter 2.0, will be swimming in South Holston Lake with a tag on it. Whoever catches the tagged fish will win the prize money.

There is no entry fee or registration required to join the competition. You can use live or artificial bait, but the fish must be caught using a rod and reel.

The competition will come to a close June 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge