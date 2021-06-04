Advertisement

Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy

The farm started with Paul Blake in the early 1900′s who named the farm Livona Diary.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After owning hundreds of acres of land in the Strawberry Plains area, the Blake family is selling the property that was once home to their 100-year old farm.

“He made it come true to a pretty high level. People know and recognize the Blake’s name for many years,” Phil Ballard, the current property owner, said.

Blake’s granddaughter, Cindy Ballard and her husband, Phil, said they remember roaming the pasture like it was yesterday.

“It’s just my whole life,” Cindy said.

They couple said the farm was ahead of Its time providing milk to Knox County Schools, local hospitals and opened its barns to curious students. However, with time and old age, operations slowly chipped away and pieces of land had to be sold in 1999.

“Without equipment today, it’s almost impossible to maintain,” Phil said.

More than 20 years later, the family is back to selling their land once again. Only this time, it will be the last of a legacy.

“That’s sad, but that’s what my dad and papaw left for my mom now to have at least something she can sale ( to take care of her until her end)...so it’s a process,” Cindy said.

Developers are now eyeing the 200 acres that’s left wanting to build hundreds of homes along Ruggles Ferry Pike. Neighbors have been fighting against the proposal.

Whatever happens, the Blake family said they’ve already sowed one seed that will grow for another century.

“We all hate to see it end, but we’ll always have those memories,” Phil said.

