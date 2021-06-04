Advertisement

Convicted felon leads Loudon Deputies on overnight chase

By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said that an overnight pursuit that started after a vehicle almost hit a deputy head-on, led to the capture of an intoxicated Morristown Man who stole a car from Sevierville.

Police say that just after midnight Friday morning Loudon Co. Deputy Dalton Harrison was driving on Beals Chapel Road when a vehicle came into the officer’s lane nearly hitting his patrol car head-on.

Deputy Harrison said he immediately attempted to stop the suspect’s car and reported that the vehicle’s driver appeared to be intoxicated. Moments later police say the driver of the vehicle ran off of Beals Chapel and into the yard of a private residence.

Police say the driver of the car 31-year-old Tony W. Thompson then drove onto Martel Road and running from LCSO Deputies lasting several miles, and came to an end when Lenoir City Police Officers were able to deploy spike strips near Martel Road and Avery Circle.

Blount County SWAT Deputies, who had been training in the area, assisted LCSO Deputies in taking Thompson into custody without injury.

LCSO says that Thompson has a lengthy felony criminal history, admitted to injecting heroin and other narcotics while running from the officers.

Thompson has been charged with DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at the Loudon County Detention.

