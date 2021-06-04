East Knox church gifts Austin-East’s graduating class $37,000 after “challenging” year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 students walked across the stage Friday morning during Austin-East Magnet High School’s graduation.

Each graduate got a big congratulations from Overcoming Believers Church. The pastor, Daryl Arnold, gifted each student $250.

The class’ valedictorian, Ahya Moreno, and her classmates ended their year on a positive note after a year of “challenges.”

“It’s a bitter-sweet moment. I’m excited and sad,” Moreno said.

First, COVID-19 took away traditional senior activities. Then, they lost five students to deadly shootings.

“We got past everything that happened here and we’re going to continue to prosper,” Anthony Toms, a graduate, said.

Despite the rough school year, the students still had a lot to celebrate. The school earned its first soccer state championship title, its track team went to state and the drama club is headed to nationals.

Nearly half of the class graduated with some honors and scholarships.

