Farragut mother of two hears clearly for the first time

This mother of two describes being able to hear the subtle sounds of papers moving or small noises in a room that before had been undetected.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tiffany Truelove is a 33-year-old mother of two in Farragut. For years she’s noticed a hearing deficiency but never thought to do anything about it.

When the pandemic hit, and masks became the new normal, Tiffany realized she couldn’t hear people through a mask or read lips. That’s when she realized something needed to change and began talks with Hearing Life in Knoxville.

Through the Campaign for Better Hearing program, Better Life was able to give Tiffany a new pair of hearing aids free of charge.

Before this gift, Tiffany says she couldn’t hear her two kids try and talk to her in the car which was heartbreaking as she missed out on little conversations. She was also a hair dresser for years before realizing hearing her customers wasn’t possible anymore, so she switched careers and now works at a vet clinic.

WVLT News was able to capture the moment when Tiffany put those new hearing aids in for the first time. As she said “thank you thank you”, she was brought to tears as she heard clearly for the first time.

Bobbie McCue is an audiologist at Healing Life, and says that you don’t have to be in your 60′s to have hearing loss. She says that undetected or untreated hearing loss can cause short term memory loss and even dementia. Bobbie also says that most people don’t realize there’s a problem until five to seven years, and then it takes another five to seven years to act on it.

