Hot weather rolls in this weekend before persistent rain showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather for the Vols NCAA Baseball Regional looks spectacular, as do any unrelated Friday evening plans. Some of 2021′s hottest weather is just hours away. By next week, however, you’ll spend time dodging widespread afternoon rains.

Scattered storms pop up each afternoon next week. (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Well, not much in the near-term. We’re mostly sun-filled after a very foggy start to Friday. The rest of tonight only has a few rain showers, teeny tiny blips on the radar. We drop only to the lower 60s or upper 50s overnight BUT that is about the coldest overnight temp all week. Why should you care? You can save a couple bucks on the power bill with open windows! The weekend starts warming up. Saturday is still the best looking day, with a partly cloudy view and a high around 88 degrees. The humidity makes it feel a degree warmer in the shade, and helps to create a stray pop-up in the higher elevations. Sunday is near 89 degrees, with isolated pop-ups possible thanks to a mostly cloudy view and higher humidity, which also makes it feel a few degrees warmer to us in the shade!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re looking at a steamy, typical summer pattern next week. We’ll have highs crank up to the low to mid 80s, but rain and storms are popping up. That’s when it’s isolated midday and then a few downpours and storms flare up in the heat of the day to early evening. While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

Summer-type storms bubble up in the heat and humidity next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.